Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 365.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $3,562,353.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,207,021.93. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,982. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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