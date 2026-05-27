Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,271 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 19.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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