Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 248,000 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Stellantis were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Stellantis by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stellantis News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stellantis is continuing to push its commercial-vehicle strategy, with plans for new models and product updates over the next several years, which could support revenue growth and improve its competitive position. Stellantis's Commercial-Vehicle Unit to Launch 11 New Models by 2030
- Positive Sentiment: The company also emphasized software modernization and tech partnerships, including work tied to software-defined EV platforms and cost-cutting modular architecture, which may improve margins over time. Stellantis Deepens Global Tech Alliances To Advance Software Defined EV Platforms
- Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis said it has no major plans to expand its recent Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motor partnerships into Europe, which appears more like a clarification of strategy than a major catalyst. Stellantis plays down European scope for JLR and Tata partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is a new recall of more than 419,000 U.S. vehicles over improper side air bag deployment, which raises warranty, repair, and reputation risks. Stellantis to recall over 419,000 US vehicles over improper side air bag deployment
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms also issued class-action deadline notices tied to alleged securities fraud claims, keeping legal uncertainty in focus and adding to investor caution. STLA DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN... Securities Class Action
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.91.
Get Our Latest Report on Stellantis
Stellantis Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of STLA opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Stellantis N.V. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Stellantis Profile
(Free Report
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Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.
In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.
Further Reading
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