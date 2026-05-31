Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 248,000 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Stellantis were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Stellantis by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stellantis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.91.

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Stellantis Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of STLA opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Stellantis N.V. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Further Reading

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