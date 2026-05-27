Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,843 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $533,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company's stock worth $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 915,296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,964 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $272.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.83.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.Plexus's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,103,683.60. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,971 shares of company stock worth $5,098,446. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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