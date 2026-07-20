Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 18,219 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,998 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Encompass Health worth $56,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company's stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Encompass Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $112.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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