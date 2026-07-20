Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 239,876 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,977 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.13% of Helios Technologies worth $67,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Helios Technologies by 948.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. Helios Technologies, Inc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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