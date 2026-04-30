Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 392,319 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,189,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GS stock opened at $914.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.50 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $869.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $922.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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