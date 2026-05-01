Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,222 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,380 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 5.35% of Acadian Asset Management worth $89,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 845,451 shares of the company's stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 79,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 619,344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 511,452 shares of the company's stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,414 shares of the company's stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,059,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 3.6%

Acadian Asset Management stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 165.86%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Acadian Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadian Asset Management news, Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $496,373.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,832,190.62. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi sold 28,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,028.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,799.20. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAMI

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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