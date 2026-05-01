Jennison Associates LLC Buys 65,174 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,625 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Intapp worth $83,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,804,903 shares of the company's stock worth $278,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,892,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,290,000 after buying an additional 343,914 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,880,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,831,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,365,000 after buying an additional 1,115,392 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,810,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,065,000 after buying an additional 124,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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