Jennison Associates LLC Buys 7,930,532 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 340.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.84% of Amphenol worth $1,386,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Fox Advisors reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Key Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Amphenol Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE APH opened at $144.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here