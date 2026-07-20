Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $89,007,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $676.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $640.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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