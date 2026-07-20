Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $55,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.62.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE D opened at $71.08 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Article Title

Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Article Title

Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Article Title

Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Neutral Sentiment: Traders bought an unusually large number of Dominion call options, suggesting speculation that shares could continue moving higher, but this reflects positioning rather than a confirmed fundamental catalyst.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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