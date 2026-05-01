Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 31,542 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $81,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,438.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,399.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,246.54. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $662.46 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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