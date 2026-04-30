Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 40,899 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $276,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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