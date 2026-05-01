Jennison Associates LLC Has $49.59 Million Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,764 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,227 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Solventum worth $49,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Solventum by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,193 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts: Sign Up

Solventum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Solventum to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Insider Buying and Selling at Solventum

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 1,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $342,803.17. The trade was a 41.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solventum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solventum wasn't on the list.

While Solventum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here