Jennison Associates LLC Has $57.97 Million Position in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173,280 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 417,625 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.93% of AvePoint worth $57,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AvePoint by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,205 shares of the company's stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 867,998 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 316.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 135,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.20. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). AvePoint had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $114.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on AvePoint from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.11.

Read Our Latest Report on AVPT

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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