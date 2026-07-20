Jennison Associates LLC Has $58.18 Million Holdings in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 335,942 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $58,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SION opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $51.00.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 85,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $3,854,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469,959 shares in the company, valued at $110,802,360.74. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 85,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $3,854,281.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469,959 shares in the company, valued at $110,802,360.74. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 989,630 shares of company stock valued at $44,987,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SION. Wedbush began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital cut Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sionna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sionna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sionna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here