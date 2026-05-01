Jennison Associates LLC Has $58.26 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,130,824 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Shift4 Payments worth $58,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock worth $660,612,000 after purchasing an additional 745,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company's stock worth $628,215,000 after purchasing an additional 890,990 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company's stock worth $392,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,933 shares of the company's stock worth $149,253,000 after purchasing an additional 214,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,251,374 shares of the company's stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 472,652 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 159,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,331,289.05. This trade represents a 13.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 385,757 shares of company stock worth $17,666,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $44.25 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $82.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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