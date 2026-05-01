Jennison Associates LLC Has $60.67 Million Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 539.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Nordson worth $60,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nordson Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $288.45 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $187.24 and a 12 month high of $305.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.07 and a 200-day moving average of $259.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The company had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $335.00 price target on Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,824 shares in the company, valued at $19,010,286.24. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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