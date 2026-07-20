Jennison Associates LLC Has $81.82 Million Stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699,370 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 342,449 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.14% of Expro Group worth $81,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,285 shares of the company's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 903,612 shares of the company's stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 292,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 282,788 shares of the company's stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 421,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 370,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expro Group news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $93,383.52. Following the sale, the director owned 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $721,390.72. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Stock Down 0.0%

Expro Group stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.90. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expro Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Expro Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Expro Group to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.33.

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Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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