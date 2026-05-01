Jennison Associates LLC Has $99.34 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,969 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,278,907 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $99,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company's stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company's stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Invested Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 3,987 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69.

Unilever (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unilever PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unilever from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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