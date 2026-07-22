Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. $BRCB

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 218,692 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.17% of Black Rock Coffee Bar worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Performance

BRCB opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.98 million and a P/E ratio of 793.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Black Rock Coffee Bar

In related news, COO Clay Howard Geyer acquired 45,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $293,470.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $374,845.80. This represents a 360.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynosure Group, Llc bought 13,642,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,988,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,915,304 shares in the company, valued at $106,546,876.40. This trade represents a 217.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,698,923 shares of company stock worth $73,357,952. Company insiders own 32.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRCB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCB

Key Stories Impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Black Rock Coffee Bar announced it will host a conference call on August 11, 2026 to discuss second-quarter 2026 financial results, giving investors a near-term update on performance. Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Black Rock Coffee Bar announced it will host a conference call on August 11, 2026 to discuss second-quarter 2026 financial results, giving investors a near-term update on performance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated or announced investor claims related to a securities class action over alleged misleading IPO disclosures. Article reference

Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated or announced investor claims related to a securities class action over alleged misleading IPO disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Several updates emphasized that investors who bought BRCB during the class period have until mid-August to seek lead-plaintiff status, prolonging the legal overhang on the stock. Article reference

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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