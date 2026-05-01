Jennison Associates LLC Invests $51.07 Million in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,353,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,068,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock worth $912,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,113 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock worth $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 911,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,308,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.20. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Torti sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $38,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,736,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,656,118.74. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $5,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,654,597 shares in the company, valued at $43,830,274.53. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,085,398 shares of company stock valued at $139,215,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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