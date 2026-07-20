Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,053 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 467,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $66,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $107.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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