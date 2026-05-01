Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,643 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Generac worth $70,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Generac alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Generac from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Trading Up 2.6%

GNRC stock opened at $259.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $259.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

More Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and guidance lift: GNRC reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.06B and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80, ahead of Street estimates, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook (mid‑to‑high teens growth) on stronger commercial & data‑center demand. GlobeNewswire GlobeNewswire

Quarterly beat and guidance lift: GNRC reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.06B and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80, ahead of Street estimates, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook (mid‑to‑high teens growth) on stronger commercial & data‑center demand. GlobeNewswire Positive Sentiment: Data‑center/C&I momentum and backlog: Management cited a growing data‑center backlog (reported commentary and order metrics) and stronger commercial & industrial (C&I) execution as the engine behind higher sales and margin expansion. This underpins near‑term revenue visibility. Reuters Reuters

Data‑center/C&I momentum and backlog: Management cited a growing data‑center backlog (reported commentary and order metrics) and stronger commercial & industrial (C&I) execution as the engine behind higher sales and margin expansion. This underpins near‑term revenue visibility. Reuters Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: TD Cowen bumped its PT to $285 (buy) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $267 (overweight), providing institutional validation for the earnings beat and data‑center exposure. The Fly The Fly TickerReport TickerReport

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: TD Cowen bumped its PT to $285 (buy) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $267 (overweight), providing institutional validation for the earnings beat and data‑center exposure. The Fly TickerReport Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary — “tricky trade”: Analysts and commentators note the company’s strong results and AI/data‑center upside but call the stock a tricky trade after a large run‑up; some recommend pausing new positions. Seeking Alpha: Tricky Trade Seeking Alpha

Market commentary — “tricky trade”: Analysts and commentators note the company’s strong results and AI/data‑center upside but call the stock a tricky trade after a large run‑up; some recommend pausing new positions. Seeking Alpha Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and transcript available — useful for tracking management’s cadence on backlog conversion, channel cadence, and margin targets. Watch the call color for cadence versus one‑time items. Yahoo Finance Yahoo Finance

Earnings call highlights and transcript available — useful for tracking management’s cadence on backlog conversion, channel cadence, and margin targets. Watch the call color for cadence versus one‑time items. Yahoo Finance Negative Sentiment: Valuation & macro risk: GNRC’s multiple is elevated (high P/E and recent share rally). Commentators warn downside if macro demand softens or if data‑center orders slow — a key risk given reliance on C&I execution to sustain growth. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns Seeking Alpha

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Generac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Generac wasn't on the list.

While Generac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here