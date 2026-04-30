Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,024 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,149,126 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.81% of AppLovin worth $1,844,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $438.32 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.80 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $437.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $543.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $673.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

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AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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