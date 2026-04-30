Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,977,711 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,911,332 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.42% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $1,092,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $97.82 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.00.

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Trending Headlines about O'Reilly Automotive

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O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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