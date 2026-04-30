Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,639 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Burlington Stores worth $111,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE BURL traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.41. 22,265 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $351.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $319.70 and its 200-day moving average is $296.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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