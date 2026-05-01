Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,347,898 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,449 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,347,898 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Elanco Animal Health worth $59,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 364.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 793.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 226,580 shares of the company's stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 201,226 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $2,383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 266.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,336 shares of the company's stock worth $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.38 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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