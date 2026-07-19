Jennison Associates LLC Sells 32,482 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 32,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $123,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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