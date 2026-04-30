Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,300,430 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789,944 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 4,300,430 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.48% of DexCom worth $384,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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