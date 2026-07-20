Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,085 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $64,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company's stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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