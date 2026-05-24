JFrog Ltd. $FROG is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,393 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. JFrog makes up about 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JFrog worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JFrog by 452.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company's stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JFrog by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FROG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 71,841 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,884,416.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,815,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,346,821.80. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,555 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,996. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 3.6%

FROG opened at $73.99 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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