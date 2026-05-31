JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of JFrog worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $7,494,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,340,786 shares in the company, valued at $213,075,331.08. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $49,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,759,609.60. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,318 shares of company stock valued at $30,313,171. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 9.2%

FROG opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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