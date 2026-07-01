JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 90,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of JinkoSolar worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered JinkoSolar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JinkoSolar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $883.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.52. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 837.0%. JinkoSolar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xianhua Li sold 1,280,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $32,678,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,349,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,225,594.36. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wing Keong Siew sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $417,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 186,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,856,460. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: JKS is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

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