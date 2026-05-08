JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,183 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 23,020 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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