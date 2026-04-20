J.M. Arbour LLC Buys Shares of 9,668 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

J.M. Arbour LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,668 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 1.2% of J.M. Arbour LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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