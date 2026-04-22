JM2 Capital Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

JM2 Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of JM2 Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeWell Securities LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.29 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $298.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $231.37 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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