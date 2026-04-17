JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in QXO, Inc. $QXO

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in QXO by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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QXO Price Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QXO. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QXO presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QXO

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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