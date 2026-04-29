Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in 1stdibs.com, Inc. $DIBS

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS - Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,746 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 372,367 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 2.92% of 1stdibs.com worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.com by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company's stock.

Get 1stdibs.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.com

In related news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 224,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,485. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised 1stdibs.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.com currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.94.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 1stdibs.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 1stdibs.com wasn't on the list.

While 1stdibs.com currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here