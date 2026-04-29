Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 674.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in Insulet were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Certuity LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

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Insulet Trading Down 2.9%

PODD stock opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $182.25 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $269.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $326.00 to $277.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insulet from $415.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.24.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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