Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761,677 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,270,849 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Johnson Controls International worth $754,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

JCI stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.66. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $102.09 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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