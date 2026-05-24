Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Position Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 261.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,481 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Maseco LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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