Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,430 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0%

JCI opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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