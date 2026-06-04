Free Trial
→ Trump’s New Dollar revealed (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its Intel stake by 308.4% in the fourth quarter, ending with 30,627 shares worth about $1.13 million.
  • Other institutional investors also increased holdings, and overall hedge funds and institutions own 64.53% of Intel’s shares, highlighting continued professional interest in the stock.
  • Intel beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $0.29 versus $0.01 expected and revenue of $13.58 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock an average “Hold” with a $83.35 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 308.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,627 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332,467 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 244,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Intel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,337,381 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 654,812 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,588,875 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,128,729,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. New Street Research lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intel Right Now?

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s New Dollar revealed
Trump’s New Dollar revealed
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
tc pixel
Your name isn't on our protected list yet
Your name isn't on our protected list yet
From American Alternative (Ad)
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines