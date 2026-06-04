Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 308.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,627 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332,467 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 244,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Intel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,337,381 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 654,812 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,588,875 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,128,729,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. New Street Research lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

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Intel Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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