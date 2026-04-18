Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Rede Wealth LLC's 4th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 754.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Rede Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

JNJ stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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