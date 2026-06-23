Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,113 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $231.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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