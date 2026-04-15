Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,962 shares of the company's stock after selling 198,520 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $327,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $578.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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