Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Cut by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $234.57 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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