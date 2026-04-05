Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,009 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company's stock worth $188,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.91.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $242.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $239.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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